Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Information

Colony avalanche index, The easiest way to invest in the CLY Avalanche ecosystem.

CAI is the benchmark index for investors wanting to get exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem.

It is composed of the native token (AVAX) and the most prominent projects in the ecosystem. The index improves returns for investors by generating yield on the underlying assets. These assets are rigorously selected and weighted to spread the risk and volatility in proportion to their market capitalisation.