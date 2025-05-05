Colony Avalanche Index Price (CAI)
The live price of Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) today is 83.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.31M USD. CAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Colony Avalanche Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Colony Avalanche Index price change within the day is -3.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.76K USD
During today, the price change of Colony Avalanche Index to USD was $ -2.78247308771031.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Colony Avalanche Index to USD was $ +6.1209215730.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Colony Avalanche Index to USD was $ -7.1124534000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Colony Avalanche Index to USD was $ -33.7278095469285.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.78247308771031
|-3.24%
|30 Days
|$ +6.1209215730
|+7.37%
|60 Days
|$ -7.1124534000
|-8.56%
|90 Days
|$ -33.7278095469285
|-28.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Colony Avalanche Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-3.24%
-8.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Colony avalanche index, The easiest way to invest in the CLY Avalanche ecosystem. CAI is the benchmark index for investors wanting to get exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem. It is composed of the native token (AVAX) and the most prominent projects in the ecosystem. The index improves returns for investors by generating yield on the underlying assets. These assets are rigorously selected and weighted to spread the risk and volatility in proportion to their market capitalisation.
