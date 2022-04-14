ExchangeDEX+
The live Compound USDC price today is 0.02532015 USD.CUSDC market cap is 13,153,852 USD. Track real-time CUSDC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Compound USDC Price (CUSDC)

$0.02532695
Compound USDC (CUSDC) Live Price Chart
Compound USDC Price Today

The live Compound USDC (CUSDC) price today is $ 0.02532015, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02532015 per CUSDC.

Compound USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,153,852, with a circulating supply of 519.50M CUSDC. During the last 24 hours, CUSDC traded between $ 0.02530336 (low) and $ 0.02534793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.220912, while the all-time low was $ 0.00620705.

In short-term performance, CUSDC moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Market Information

$ 13.15M
--
$ 13.15M
519.50M
519,501,423.4235566
The current Market Cap of Compound USDC is $ 13.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUSDC is 519.50M, with a total supply of 519501423.4235566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.15M.

Compound USDC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02530336
24H Low
$ 0.02534793
24H High

$ 0.02530336
$ 0.02534793
$ 0.220912
$ 0.00620705
-0.01%

+0.01%

-0.00%

-0.00%

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Compound USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Compound USDC to USD was $ +0.0000140754.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Compound USDC to USD was $ +0.0000592542.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Compound USDC to USD was $ +0.00010578690833429.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0000140754+0.06%
60 Days$ +0.0000592542+0.23%
90 Days$ +0.00010578690833429+0.42%

Price Prediction for Compound USDC

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CUSDC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Compound USDC (CUSDC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Compound USDC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Compound USDC (CUSDC)

Compound is an open-source, autonomous protocol built for developers, to unlock a universe of new financial applications. Interest and borrowing, for the open financial system.

About Compound USDC

What is the current price of Compound USDC?

Compound USDC is trading at ₹2.274373107649273950000, representing a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does CUSDC compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.00% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If CUSDC is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Compound USDC performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Compound Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Compound Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, CUSDC demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Compound USDC's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹1181539890.1980682360000 positions CUSDC at rank #1366, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹2.272864952110012480000 to ₹2.276868435873257490000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is CUSDC trading?

Compound USDC has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact CUSDC's valuation?

With 519501423.4235566 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Compound USDC

How much will 1 Compound USDC be worth in 2030?
If Compound USDC were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Compound USDC prices and expected ROI.
Compound USDC (CUSDC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

