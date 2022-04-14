Compound USDC Price Today

The live Compound USDC (CUSDC) price today is $ 0.02532015, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02532015 per CUSDC.

Compound USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,153,852, with a circulating supply of 519.50M CUSDC. During the last 24 hours, CUSDC traded between $ 0.02530336 (low) and $ 0.02534793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.220912, while the all-time low was $ 0.00620705.

In short-term performance, CUSDC moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.15M$ 13.15M $ 13.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.15M$ 13.15M $ 13.15M Circulation Supply 519.50M 519.50M 519.50M Total Supply 519,501,423.4235566 519,501,423.4235566 519,501,423.4235566

