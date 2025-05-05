What is CROY AI (CROY)

CROY Tools is dedicated to enhancing the safety and effectiveness of trading in the crypto trenches with a suite of innovative utilities. Our flagship offering is an AI agent designed for on-chain analysis, specifically targeting newly migrated or pre-migration coins with market caps starting at $20k. The blockchain ecosystem, particularly in the trenches of emerging tokens, is rife with both opportunity and risk. As traders sift through thousands of projects, the need for tools that provide clear, actionable insights has never been greater. CROY was built to fill this gap, offering traders the guidance and support they need to thrive. Our mission is to make trading safer, more informed, and more community-driven. With tools like the CROY AI Agent, blacklists for scams and copycat projects, and a growing ecosystem of analytics and dashboards, we aim to empower traders to navigate the trenches with confidence.

CROY AI (CROY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website