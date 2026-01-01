DarkStar Price Today

The live DarkStar (DARKSTAR) price today is $ 0.00644028, with a 122.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current DARKSTAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00644028 per DARKSTAR.

DarkStar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,885,220, with a circulating supply of 293.33M DARKSTAR. During the last 24 hours, DARKSTAR traded between $ 0.00288171 (low) and $ 0.00734767 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00232116.

In short-term performance, DARKSTAR moved -8.20% in the last hour and -71.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.43M$ 6.43M $ 6.43M Circulation Supply 293.33M 293.33M 293.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

