ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live DarkStar price today is 0.00644028 USD.DARKSTAR market cap is 1,885,220 USD. Track real-time DARKSTAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live DarkStar price today is 0.00644028 USD.DARKSTAR market cap is 1,885,220 USD. Track real-time DARKSTAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DARKSTAR

DARKSTAR Price Info

What is DARKSTAR

DARKSTAR Whitepaper

DARKSTAR Official Website

DARKSTAR Tokenomics

DARKSTAR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DarkStar Logo

DarkStar Price (DARKSTAR)

Unlisted

1 DARKSTAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00644028
$0.00644028$0.00644028
+122.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:23:36 (UTC+8)

DarkStar Price Today

The live DarkStar (DARKSTAR) price today is $ 0.00644028, with a 122.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current DARKSTAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00644028 per DARKSTAR.

DarkStar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,885,220, with a circulating supply of 293.33M DARKSTAR. During the last 24 hours, DARKSTAR traded between $ 0.00288171 (low) and $ 0.00734767 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158405, while the all-time low was $ 0.00232116.

In short-term performance, DARKSTAR moved -8.20% in the last hour and -71.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Market Information

$ 1.89M
$ 1.89M$ 1.89M

--
----

$ 6.43M
$ 6.43M$ 6.43M

293.33M
293.33M 293.33M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DarkStar is $ 1.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARKSTAR is 293.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.43M.

DarkStar Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00288171
$ 0.00288171$ 0.00288171
24H Low
$ 0.00734767
$ 0.00734767$ 0.00734767
24H High

$ 0.00288171
$ 0.00288171$ 0.00288171

$ 0.00734767
$ 0.00734767$ 0.00734767

$ 0.158405
$ 0.158405$ 0.158405

$ 0.00232116
$ 0.00232116$ 0.00232116

-8.20%

+122.91%

-71.70%

-71.70%

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DarkStar to USD was $ +0.00355105.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DarkStar to USD was $ -0.0060463783.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DarkStar to USD was $ -0.0060826351.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DarkStar to USD was $ -0.11344626008908806.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00355105+122.91%
30 Days$ -0.0060463783-93.88%
60 Days$ -0.0060826351-94.44%
90 Days$ -0.11344626008908806-94.62%

Price Prediction for DarkStar

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DARKSTAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DarkStar could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DarkStar will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DARKSTAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DarkStar Price Prediction.

What is DarkStar (DARKSTAR)

DarkStar is a fun, cross-platform space game blending Web2 and Web3. It's an airplane level-breaking game and very easy to get start - players can simply enjoy the adventures through battles, boss fights, auto-cruising and more, they can use upgrade the spaceship to keep engaged The embedded real-time AI systems for dynamic gameplay, including AI-assisted missions and personalized strategies enable players to have unique experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About DarkStar

What is the current price of DarkStar?

DarkStar is priced at ₹0.5816035786931256348000, shifting 122.90% today.

How fast is the DARKSTAR community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect DarkStar's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Kaia Ecosystem,On-chain Gaming,Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is DARKSTAR's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does DARKSTAR compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹14.30511016336006605000 and ATL is ₹0.2096174332046643156000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 293333334.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DarkStar

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:23:36 (UTC+8)

DarkStar (DARKSTAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about DarkStar

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05360
$0.05360$0.05360

+436.00%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000008182
$0.0000000008182$0.0000000008182

+155.68%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000003600
$0.0000003600$0.0000003600

+20.00%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000935
$0.00000000935$0.00000000935

+116.43%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.72
$15.72$15.72

+57.20%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.