Data Lake Price (LAKE)
The live price of Data Lake (LAKE) today is 0.0016103 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.43M USD. LAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Data Lake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Data Lake price change within the day is +8.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.51B USD
During today, the price change of Data Lake to USD was $ +0.00012902.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Data Lake to USD was $ +0.0001368209.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Data Lake to USD was $ -0.0003319179.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Data Lake to USD was $ -0.00154182690046537.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012902
|+8.71%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001368209
|+8.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003319179
|-20.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00154182690046537
|-48.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Data Lake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.45%
+8.71%
+25.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Data Lake has built a global medical data donation program - tokenised and created with web3 technologies - in order to solve the most pressing issue in medical science; access to high-quality medical data. Data Lake system uses blockchain technology to record and verify donor consent, ensuring their data is only used with express permission as evidenced on the blockchain. This consent system is running on Polygon chain, an ETH L2 chain with low fees, fast transactions, and optimal scalability. Additionally our medical data ecosystem is powered by $LAKE, an ERC20 token on Ethereum chain that is an entry-ticket to participating, powers donors rewards, and has various other utilities.
