DCA420 Meme Index (DCA) Information $DCA is a community-driven crypto project aimed at creating the ultimate, searchable database of crypto memes. By cataloging and organizing the best crypto humor and insights from around the world, $DCA connects meme culture with the digital currency landscape, making it easier for everyone to explore and share the content that defines the crypto space. "Where Crypto Meets Memes- $DCA, Your Meme Coin Search Engine" Official Website: https://dca420.com Buy DCA Now!

Market Cap: $ 6.41K
Total Supply: $ 994.62M
Circulating Supply: $ 994.62M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.41K
All-Time High: $ 0.0021647
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

DCA420 Meme Index (DCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DCA420 Meme Index (DCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCA's tokenomics, explore DCA token's live price!

