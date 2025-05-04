DEER TOKEN Price (DEER)
The live price of DEER TOKEN (DEER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 247.10K USD. DEER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEER TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DEER TOKEN price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 551.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEER price information.
During today, the price change of DEER TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEER TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEER TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEER TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-63.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+50.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEER TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-1.40%
-3.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Deer Token Unveiling the Deer Token with a robust smart contract on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Your Gateway to Innovation on Binance Smart Chain! Dive into the future of decentralized finance with Deer Token, the revolutionary cryptocurrency built on the robust and secure Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Designed to empower its community, Deer Token combines cutting-edge technology with transparent and secure smart contracts, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for every user. Whether you're an experienced investor or just starting your crypto journey, Deer Token offers an incredible opportunity to be part of a thriving ecosystem. With a focus on scalability, efficiency, and sustainability, Deer Token is paving the way for a brighter financial future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEER to VND
₫--
|1 DEER to AUD
A$--
|1 DEER to GBP
￡--
|1 DEER to EUR
€--
|1 DEER to USD
$--
|1 DEER to MYR
RM--
|1 DEER to TRY
₺--
|1 DEER to JPY
¥--
|1 DEER to RUB
₽--
|1 DEER to INR
₹--
|1 DEER to IDR
Rp--
|1 DEER to KRW
₩--
|1 DEER to PHP
₱--
|1 DEER to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEER to BRL
R$--
|1 DEER to CAD
C$--
|1 DEER to BDT
৳--
|1 DEER to NGN
₦--
|1 DEER to UAH
₴--
|1 DEER to VES
Bs--
|1 DEER to PKR
Rs--
|1 DEER to KZT
₸--
|1 DEER to THB
฿--
|1 DEER to TWD
NT$--
|1 DEER to AED
د.إ--
|1 DEER to CHF
Fr--
|1 DEER to HKD
HK$--
|1 DEER to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DEER to MXN
$--