Desy Duk Price (DESY)
The live price of Desy Duk (DESY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.63K USD. DESY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Desy Duk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Desy Duk price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.76M USD
During today, the price change of Desy Duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Desy Duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Desy Duk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Desy Duk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+32.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Desy Duk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+0.07%
-2.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project centers around Desy Duk, a comical spin on the beloved Daisy Duck, emerging from the popular Dolanverse. Desy is here to spread laughter and joy, collaborating with other iconic characters from the Dolanverse like Dolan, Gooby, and Morky. Together, they create hilarious, meme-worthy moments that entertain and engage the community. This project focuses on delivering a steady stream of humorous, hand-drawn content that taps into the viral energy of meme culture. Whether you’re familiar with the Dolanverse or discovering it for the first time, Desy Duk and her crew are here to bring a smile to your face every day.
