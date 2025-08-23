What is DLMM (DLMM)

$DLMM is a first of its kind Internet Capital Market project, built on the Solana blockchain, that focuses on generating revenue through the project treasury and then distributing those profits through a buyback and burn mechanism. These profits are earned by leveraging various cross-chain liquidity provision platforms in order to grow the token treasury. The initially focus will be using lower liquidity, higher APR methods such as Meteora's DLMM platform.

DLMM (DLMM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DLMM to Local Currencies

DLMM (DLMM) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DLMM (DLMM)
The market cap for DLMM is $ 260.59K USD.
The circulating supply of DLMM is 864.63M USD.
DLMM achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
DLMM saw an ATL price of 0 USD.

