Discover key insights into Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Information

Doctor Mutant ($DRMUTANT) is the wild new memecoin born from the creative chaos of Matt Furie, the legendary artist behind Pepe the Frog.

Featured in Furie’s latest book Cortex Vortex, Doctor Mutant isn’t just another coin—it’s a cultural mutation that blends art, humor, and community into one unstoppable force.

Fair launched on the Ethereum network with liquidity burned forever, $DRMUTANT is built to thrive as a true community-driven project.

The lore? Simple: the mutation has begun. Doctor Mutant represents a new chapter in crypto chaos — a blend of art, memes, and mutant energy designed to infect the space with originality.

Think of it as Pepe’s weird, chaotic cousin who escaped the lab and decided to live on-chain.