Doctor Mutant Price (DRMUTANT)

1 DRMUTANT to USD Live Price:

$0.00109037
+83.10%1D
Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Live Price Chart
Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00047102
24H Low
$ 0.00232529
24H High

$ 0.00047102
$ 0.00232529
$ 0.00232529
$ 0.00047102
-8.25%

+85.10%

--

--

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) real-time price is $0.00110212. Over the past 24 hours, DRMUTANT traded between a low of $ 0.00047102 and a high of $ 0.00232529, showing active market volatility. DRMUTANT's all-time high price is $ 0.00232529, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00047102.

In terms of short-term performance, DRMUTANT has changed by -8.25% over the past hour, +85.10% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 1.10M
0.00
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Doctor Mutant is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRMUTANT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Doctor Mutant to USD was $ +0.00050672.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doctor Mutant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doctor Mutant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doctor Mutant to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00050672+85.10%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT)

Doctor Mutant ($DRMUTANT) is the wild new memecoin born from the creative chaos of Matt Furie, the legendary artist behind Pepe the Frog. Featured in Furie’s latest book Cortex Vortex, Doctor Mutant isn’t just another coin—it’s a cultural mutation that blends art, humor, and community into one unstoppable force. Fair launched on the Ethereum network with liquidity burned forever, $DRMUTANT is built to thrive as a true community-driven project. The lore? Simple: the mutation has begun. Doctor Mutant represents a new chapter in crypto chaos — a blend of art, memes, and mutant energy designed to infect the space with originality. Think of it as Pepe’s weird, chaotic cousin who escaped the lab and decided to live on-chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market.

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Resource

Official Website

Doctor Mutant Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Doctor Mutant.

Check the Doctor Mutant price prediction now!

DRMUTANT to Local Currencies

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRMUTANT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT)

How much is Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) worth today?
The live DRMUTANT price in USD is 0.00110212 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DRMUTANT to USD price?
The current price of DRMUTANT to USD is $ 0.00110212. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Doctor Mutant?
The market cap for DRMUTANT is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DRMUTANT?
The circulating supply of DRMUTANT is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DRMUTANT?
DRMUTANT achieved an ATH price of 0.00232529 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DRMUTANT?
DRMUTANT saw an ATL price of 0.00047102 USD.
What is the trading volume of DRMUTANT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DRMUTANT is -- USD.
Will DRMUTANT go higher this year?
DRMUTANT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DRMUTANT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.