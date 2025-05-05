DOGEai Price ($DOGEAI)
The live price of DOGEai ($DOGEAI) today is 0.00962705 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.38M USD. $DOGEAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOGEai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DOGEai price change within the day is -3.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 766.56M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $DOGEAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $DOGEAI price information.
During today, the price change of DOGEai to USD was $ -0.000372287589159003.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DOGEai to USD was $ -0.0023472538.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DOGEai to USD was $ -0.0075729744.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DOGEai to USD was $ -0.0065752569336498.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000372287589159003
|-3.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023472538
|-24.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0075729744
|-78.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0065752569336498
|-40.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of DOGEai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
-3.72%
-15.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DOGEai is an autonomous AI agent designed to analyze and uncover waste and inefficiencies in government spending and policy decisions. By processing and summarizing U.S. Congressional bills, DOGEai transforms complex, inaccessible legislation into easily digestible insights for the public. This empowers citizens to engage with critical policy issues and fosters greater accountability. DOGEai envisions a future where transparent and accessible government data fuels innovation, research, and public engagement.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $DOGEAI to VND
₫253.33582075
|1 $DOGEAI to AUD
A$0.0149219275
|1 $DOGEAI to GBP
￡0.0072202875
|1 $DOGEAI to EUR
€0.008471804
|1 $DOGEAI to USD
$0.00962705
|1 $DOGEAI to MYR
RM0.0411075035
|1 $DOGEAI to TRY
₺0.370256343
|1 $DOGEAI to JPY
¥1.394189381
|1 $DOGEAI to RUB
₽0.7983712565
|1 $DOGEAI to INR
₹0.813678266
|1 $DOGEAI to IDR
Rp157.820466552
|1 $DOGEAI to KRW
₩13.483261148
|1 $DOGEAI to PHP
₱0.534301275
|1 $DOGEAI to EGP
￡E.0.4883802465
|1 $DOGEAI to BRL
R$0.0543928325
|1 $DOGEAI to CAD
C$0.013285329
|1 $DOGEAI to BDT
৳1.173537395
|1 $DOGEAI to NGN
₦15.4775045555
|1 $DOGEAI to UAH
₴0.40048528
|1 $DOGEAI to VES
Bs0.8471804
|1 $DOGEAI to PKR
Rs2.714057936
|1 $DOGEAI to KZT
₸4.985464113
|1 $DOGEAI to THB
฿0.318655355
|1 $DOGEAI to TWD
NT$0.2956467055
|1 $DOGEAI to AED
د.إ0.0353312735
|1 $DOGEAI to CHF
Fr0.007894181
|1 $DOGEAI to HKD
HK$0.0746096375
|1 $DOGEAI to MAD
.د.م0.089146483
|1 $DOGEAI to MXN
$0.188497639