Dollar Cost Average Logo

Dollar Cost Average Price (DCA)

Unlisted

1 DCA to USD Live Price:

$0.00094365
+19.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-12 15:14:23 (UTC+8)

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00068007
24H Low
$ 0.00106027
24H High

$ 0.00068007
$ 0.00106027
$ 0.00106027
$ 0.0003616
-1.68%

+18.53%

--

--

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) real-time price is $0.00094173. Over the past 24 hours, DCA traded between a low of $ 0.00068007 and a high of $ 0.00106027, showing active market volatility. DCA's all-time high price is $ 0.00106027, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0003616.

In terms of short-term performance, DCA has changed by -1.68% over the past hour, +18.53% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Market Information

$ 941.73K
--
$ 941.73K
999.99M
999,993,382.93972
The current Market Cap of Dollar Cost Average is $ 941.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993382.93972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 941.73K.

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dollar Cost Average to USD was $ +0.00014723.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dollar Cost Average to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dollar Cost Average to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dollar Cost Average to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00014723+18.53%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Dollar Cost Average (DCA)

About Dollar Cost Averaging Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the asset's price. This strategy helps reduce the impact of volatility and can lead to a lower average cost per token over time. DCA: The Player + Ecosystem project In a world of projects competing against each other (PVP) and against the market (PVE), we are building a new category: the Player+Ecosystem ($P+E) project. Everything that DCA does will promote the power of DCA, and also show how and where it can be confidently used for anyone to achieve financial freedom. The Grand Disconnect: A generational opportunity The Problem: Most people underestimate two things: the inevitable long-term growth of crypto's market cap and the power of compounding. Our Belief: Financial freedom is possible for everyone through disciplined DCA into high-conviction on-chain assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or SPX. DCA is the ultimate guard against fear and greed. The Opportunity: A massive, underserved market of people needs a trustworthy guide to the future of finance. This applies to on-chain traders as much as it applies to a neighbor who has never opened Coinbase. Forward: Where DCA is going from here Vision: To catalyze the next billion users on-chain and empower 100 million people on their path to financial independence. Our Mission: To ignite a movement that evangelizes the power of DCA, transforming a simple investment strategy into a shared purpose. Our Goal: To become the #1 trusted global voice for DCA, building a purpose-driven community and a brand that makes long-term crypto investing feel accessible and rewarding.

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Resource

Official Website

Dollar Cost Average Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dollar Cost Average (DCA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dollar Cost Average (DCA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dollar Cost Average.

Check the Dollar Cost Average price prediction now!

DCA to Local Currencies

Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dollar Cost Average (DCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dollar Cost Average (DCA)

How much is Dollar Cost Average (DCA) worth today?
The live DCA price in USD is 0.00094173 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DCA to USD price?
The current price of DCA to USD is $ 0.00094173. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Dollar Cost Average?
The market cap for DCA is $ 941.73K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DCA?
The circulating supply of DCA is 999.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DCA?
DCA achieved an ATH price of 0.00106027 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DCA?
DCA saw an ATL price of 0.0003616 USD.
What is the trading volume of DCA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DCA is -- USD.
Will DCA go higher this year?
DCA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DCA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.