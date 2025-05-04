Drop Staked TIA Price (DTIA)
The live price of Drop Staked TIA (DTIA) today is 2.49 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 651.49K USD. DTIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drop Staked TIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Drop Staked TIA price change within the day is -4.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 261.34K USD
During today, the price change of Drop Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.112826816880413.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drop Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.2681007900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drop Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.6931674450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drop Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.706080151907646.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.112826816880413
|-4.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2681007900
|-10.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6931674450
|-27.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.706080151907646
|-22.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Drop Staked TIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-4.32%
-17.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for Interchain assets backed by Lido and built on Neutron. Led by ex-Lido and P2P contributors, Drop is on a mission to strengthen the economic viability of sovereign blockchain economies by transforming stagnant, traditionally staked capital into flowing streams of opportunity. Built as an Integrated Application on Neutron, Drop benefits from deep integrations with DeFi partners to give users the best yield and UX. Drop allows a user to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as ATOM, TIA, etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.
