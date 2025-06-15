ebUSD Stablecoin Price (EBUSD)
The live price of ebUSD Stablecoin (EBUSD) today is 0.994802 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 135.37K USD. EBUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ebUSD Stablecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ebUSD Stablecoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 136.07K USD
Get real-time price updates of the EBUSD to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ebUSD Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ebUSD Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ebUSD Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ebUSD Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ebUSD Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ebisu Money is a Stablecoin Credit Market that will be deployed on Ethereum. Using a CDP model, users are able to borrow ebUSD against BTC, ETH, and USD pegged assets at competitive, market-set interest rates. Stablecoin holders can participate in these credit markets by providing liquidity to Stability Pools and DEXs, earning real yield from borrower interest and liquidation gains. Ebisu’s edge lies in its structural optimizations that aim to minimize interest rate for borrowers, and maximize risk-adjusted yield for Earners.
