ebUSD Stablecoin (EBUSD) Tokenomics
Ebisu Money is a Stablecoin Credit Market that will be deployed on Ethereum. Using a CDP model, users are able to borrow ebUSD against BTC, ETH, and USD pegged assets at competitive, market-set interest rates. Stablecoin holders can participate in these credit markets by providing liquidity to Stability Pools and DEXs, earning real yield from borrower interest and liquidation gains.
Ebisu’s edge lies in its structural optimizations that aim to minimize interest rate for borrowers, and maximize risk-adjusted yield for Earners.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ebUSD Stablecoin (EBUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of ebUSD Stablecoin (EBUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EBUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EBUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
