ELIXIR AI Price (ELXAI)
The live price of ELIXIR AI (ELXAI) today is 0.00001734 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.34K USD. ELXAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ELIXIR AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ELIXIR AI price change within the day is +5.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of ELIXIR AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ELIXIR AI to USD was $ -0.0000142695.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ELIXIR AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ELIXIR AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000142695
|-82.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ELIXIR AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+5.60%
-12.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Elixir AI is a Solana-based decentralized application (dApp) designed to convert 2D images or text prompts into high-quality 3D assets within minutes. It leverages AI models like DALL·E 3 and GPT-4, alongside advanced voxel-based generation techniques, to produce detailed and versatile 3D models. The platform offers various modules including "Image to 3D", "Text to 3D", "Asset Variants", and "3D Art Designs". Users can interact with the platform using the native utility token $ELXAI, which provides full access to platform features. Elixir AI is built for Web3 creators, developers, and designers seeking rapid, AI-driven 3D content generation.
