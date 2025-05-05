Equation Price (EQU)
The live price of Equation (EQU) today is 0.00726084 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.52K USD. EQU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Equation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Equation price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.04M USD
During today, the price change of Equation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Equation to USD was $ -0.0003581598.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Equation to USD was $ -0.0023717512.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Equation to USD was $ -0.03773200639758754.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003581598
|-4.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023717512
|-32.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03773200639758754
|-83.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Equation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Equation is a decentralized perpetual contract built on Arbitrum. With its innovative BRMM model, Equation provides both traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs) with up to 200x leverage, enabling traders to establish larger and unrestricted positions while enhancing capital efficiency for LPs. As one of the DeFi protocols advocating for the resurgence of the 'Fair Launch', Equation stands as a testament to the power of community-driven innovation in shaping the future of decentralized finance. It prioritizes security and transparency, providing traders with a reliable and secure environment for perpetual trading participation.
|1 EQU to VND
₫191.0690046
|1 EQU to AUD
A$0.011254302
|1 EQU to GBP
￡0.00544563
|1 EQU to EUR
€0.0063895392
|1 EQU to USD
$0.00726084
|1 EQU to MYR
RM0.0310037868
|1 EQU to TRY
₺0.2800505988
|1 EQU to JPY
¥1.0504257228
|1 EQU to RUB
₽0.6013427688
|1 EQU to INR
₹0.6136861968
|1 EQU to IDR
Rp119.0301448896
|1 EQU to KRW
₩10.1692420704
|1 EQU to PHP
₱0.40297662
|1 EQU to EGP
￡E.0.367761546
|1 EQU to BRL
R$0.0410963544
|1 EQU to CAD
C$0.0100199592
|1 EQU to BDT
৳0.885096396
|1 EQU to NGN
₦11.6733250764
|1 EQU to UAH
₴0.302050944
|1 EQU to VES
Bs0.63895392
|1 EQU to PKR
Rs2.0469760128
|1 EQU to KZT
₸3.7600986024
|1 EQU to THB
฿0.2400433704
|1 EQU to TWD
NT$0.2229803964
|1 EQU to AED
د.إ0.0266472828
|1 EQU to CHF
Fr0.0059538888
|1 EQU to HKD
HK$0.05627151
|1 EQU to MAD
.د.م0.0672353784
|1 EQU to MXN
$0.1424576808