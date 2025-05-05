Faith Tribe Price (FTRB)
The live price of Faith Tribe (FTRB) today is 0.00335667 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FTRB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Faith Tribe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 211.58K USD
- Faith Tribe price change within the day is -2.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Faith Tribe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Faith Tribe to USD was $ -0.0005497591.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Faith Tribe to USD was $ -0.0010081117.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Faith Tribe to USD was $ -0.00242676108617889.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005497591
|-16.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010081117
|-30.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00242676108617889
|-41.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Faith Tribe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.43%
-2.64%
+0.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Faith Tribe is a collaborative open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent creators in the web3 economy. It is owned by Faith Connexion, a 21-year old globally-recognized luxury streetwear brand that pioneered the concept of collaborative fashion and has been worn by some of the world’s most influential fashion leaders, and is heavily private-equity backed. $FTRB gives access to an end-to-end experience, a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute and track design assets in the digital and physical realms, as well as for the purchase of clothing and staking. Faith Tribe brings together the decentralized community of designers, artists, influencers, brands, developers, and buyers under an inclusive and incentive-aligned structure that enables experimentation, remixing and discovery in fashion, where participants are rewarded for their contributions.
