ferscoin Price (FR)
The live ferscoin (FR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current FR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FR.
ferscoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 68,473, with a circulating supply of 219.72M FR. During the last 24 hours, FR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FR moved +3.22% in the last hour and +0.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ferscoin is $ 68.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FR is 219.72M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.12M.
+3.22%
-0.29%
+0.68%
+0.68%
During today, the price change of ferscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ferscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ferscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ferscoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+267.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ferscoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ferscoin (FR) is a multi-utility cryptocurrency launched on Binance Smart Chain in October 2023, designed to integrate digital assets into everyday life through a growing ecosystem of real-world applications. The project operates Fers Shop, a functional e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell goods using FR; Fers Card, a wallet and payment card solution; Fers Mining, a gamified mobile app that lets users earn FR through interactive tapping; and Fers Coin Dream, a social initiative that allocates FR for children's future education. Additionally, the 20% Cashback Program rewards spending at partner merchants, enhancing token velocity and utility. With a total supply of 10 billion FR and 200 million currently circulating, the project focuses on transparency, gradual adoption, and building a sustainable circular economy where FR is both a store of value and a medium of exchange.
Which blockchain network does ferscoin run on?
ferscoin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of FR?
The token is priced at ₹0.028148888556724815000, marking a price movement of -0.29% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does ferscoin belong to?
ferscoin falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of ferscoin?
Its market capitalization is ₹6185023.4128441365000, placing the asset at rank #7819. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of FR is currently circulating?
There are 219722486.25003177 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for ferscoin today?
Over the past day, FR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, ferscoin fluctuated between ₹0.026220387543709140000 and ₹0.028894093866203940000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
