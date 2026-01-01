Which blockchain network does ferscoin run on?

ferscoin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FR?

The token is priced at ₹0.028148888556724815000, marking a price movement of -0.29% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ferscoin belong to?

ferscoin falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ferscoin?

Its market capitalization is ₹6185023.4128441365000, placing the asset at rank #7819. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FR is currently circulating?

There are 219722486.25003177 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ferscoin today?

Over the past day, FR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ferscoin fluctuated between ₹0.026220387543709140000 and ₹0.028894093866203940000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.