FIGHT Price Today

The live FIGHT (FIGHT) price today is --, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIGHT to USD conversion rate is -- per FIGHT.

FIGHT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 251,791, with a circulating supply of 999.65M FIGHT. During the last 24 hours, FIGHT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060753, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIGHT moved +0.02% in the last hour and +2.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FIGHT (FIGHT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.79K$ 251.79K $ 251.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 251.79K$ 251.79K $ 251.79K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,648,725.968622 999,648,725.968622 999,648,725.968622

The current Market Cap of FIGHT is $ 251.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIGHT is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999648725.968622. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.79K.