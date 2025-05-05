Finminity Price (FMT)
The live price of Finminity (FMT) today is 0.01043649 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.99K USD. FMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Finminity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Finminity price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.87M USD
During today, the price change of Finminity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finminity to USD was $ -0.0000510260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finminity to USD was $ -0.0013990271.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finminity to USD was $ -0.004782030275273454.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000510260
|-0.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013990271
|-13.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004782030275273454
|-31.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Finminity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An innovative Polkadot driven cross-chain investor services platform that is flexible, rewarding, transparent and secured Making Fund Raising easy for Startups with comprehensive investor engagement through DeFi driven ETH and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform with inbuilt safety protocols of Value Locks, DAO and Milestone based fund release. Crowdfunding and DeFi based Investment services are made for each other. With Finminity (FMT) Token driven ecosystem, our platform helps you raise funding in a decentralized manner from community of investors. It is enabled by a DeFi Token Engine which creates ERC 20 or ERC 1404 token based on Company Needs. It also has a decentralized Investor Services Platform with inbuilt staking rewards powered by Finminity DAO for permissioned community and investor voting for resolutions and other statutory obligations.
|1 FMT to VND
₫274.63623435
|1 FMT to AUD
A$0.0161765595
|1 FMT to GBP
￡0.0078273675
|1 FMT to EUR
€0.0091841112
|1 FMT to USD
$0.01043649
|1 FMT to MYR
RM0.0445638123
|1 FMT to TRY
₺0.4025354193
|1 FMT to JPY
¥1.5096382785
|1 FMT to RUB
₽0.8645588316
|1 FMT to INR
₹0.8820921348
|1 FMT to IDR
Rp171.0899726256
|1 FMT to KRW
₩14.6169304344
|1 FMT to PHP
₱0.579225195
|1 FMT to EGP
￡E.0.5289213132
|1 FMT to BRL
R$0.0591748983
|1 FMT to CAD
C$0.0144023562
|1 FMT to BDT
৳1.272208131
|1 FMT to NGN
₦16.7788493379
|1 FMT to UAH
₴0.434157984
|1 FMT to VES
Bs0.91841112
|1 FMT to PKR
Rs2.9422552608
|1 FMT to KZT
₸5.4046407114
|1 FMT to THB
฿0.3447172647
|1 FMT to TWD
NT$0.3205046079
|1 FMT to AED
د.إ0.0383019183
|1 FMT to CHF
Fr0.0085579218
|1 FMT to HKD
HK$0.0808827975
|1 FMT to MAD
.د.م0.0966418974
|1 FMT to MXN
$0.2046595689