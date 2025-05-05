Flare Token Price (1FLR)
The live price of Flare Token (1FLR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.52K USD. 1FLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flare Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flare Token price change within the day is +10.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the 1FLR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1FLR price information.
During today, the price change of Flare Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flare Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flare Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flare Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-75.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flare Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
+10.74%
+7.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is 1FLR 1FLR is a decentralized gaming and NFT token. The open-source digital currency was created by a PipeFlare community member who envisioned it as a fun way to reward gamers. 1FLR partnered with PipeFlare in 2021 and now powers their gaming and NFT platform. What Can 1FLR Be Used For? 1FLR can be used to engage with the PipeFlare ecosystem of games and NFTs. 1FLR can be used to purchase in-game items, powerups, memberships, NFTs, and more. 1FLR can also be used by independent game developers as rewards for playing their games. How Can You Buy 1FLR? 1FLR is available for purchase on QuickSwap or other exchanges that support the token. It can be stored on any MATIC Mainnet accessible wallet, including MetaMask and Trust Wallet
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 1FLR to VND
₫--
|1 1FLR to AUD
A$--
|1 1FLR to GBP
￡--
|1 1FLR to EUR
€--
|1 1FLR to USD
$--
|1 1FLR to MYR
RM--
|1 1FLR to TRY
₺--
|1 1FLR to JPY
¥--
|1 1FLR to RUB
₽--
|1 1FLR to INR
₹--
|1 1FLR to IDR
Rp--
|1 1FLR to KRW
₩--
|1 1FLR to PHP
₱--
|1 1FLR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 1FLR to BRL
R$--
|1 1FLR to CAD
C$--
|1 1FLR to BDT
৳--
|1 1FLR to NGN
₦--
|1 1FLR to UAH
₴--
|1 1FLR to VES
Bs--
|1 1FLR to PKR
Rs--
|1 1FLR to KZT
₸--
|1 1FLR to THB
฿--
|1 1FLR to TWD
NT$--
|1 1FLR to AED
د.إ--
|1 1FLR to CHF
Fr--
|1 1FLR to HKD
HK$--
|1 1FLR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 1FLR to MXN
$--