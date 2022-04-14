Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Tokenomics
Flux Terminal is a crypto Alpha hub built to help traders find Alpha using SocialFi AI Signals and Blockchain Data. Flux Terminal owns multiple products including SocialFi AI Terminal which is a hub that tracks X data in real time and uses AI to analyze crypto sentiment. Flux also recently launched Heimdall, A blockchain scanner and Alpha caller that scans the Solana blockchain in real time to identify interesting rising projects.
Flux Terminal's mission is to become the only Crypto Alpha hub you need. We started our mission on Solana but we plan to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Flux Terminal (FLUXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLUXT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLUXT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
