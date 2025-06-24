ForTube Price (FOR)
The live price of ForTube (FOR) today is 0.00078394 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 441.92K USD. FOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ForTube Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ForTube price change within the day is +3.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 563.72M USD
During today, the price change of ForTube to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ForTube to USD was $ -0.0001970314.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ForTube to USD was $ -0.0002362773.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ForTube to USD was $ -0.0004705181636893491.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001970314
|-25.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002362773
|-30.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004705181636893491
|-37.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of ForTube: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.87%
+3.15%
-14.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ForTube is the leading global DeFi lending platform launched by The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptoasset enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube is based on smart contracts and automated algorithm technology. Users can deposit tokens to earn interest, pledge to borrow tokens and pay interests. ForTube's interest rate is determined by market supply and demand. Assets are controlled by users. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime globally.
