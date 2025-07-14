Freedom Price (FDM)
Freedom (FDM) is currently trading at 0.01128281 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FDM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FDM price information.
During today, the price change of Freedom to USD was $ +0.00016752.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freedom to USD was $ -0.0028768570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freedom to USD was $ -0.0027969860.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freedom to USD was $ -0.002315481735518938.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016752
|+1.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028768570
|-25.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027969860
|-24.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002315481735518938
|-17.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Freedom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.88%
+1.51%
-13.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FDM is the fuel that powers the ecosystem and metaverse, named Freedom World. As the backbone of the groundbreaking Freedom World, FDM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it’s the foundation of a new Web3 future based on transparency, empowerment, and innovation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Freedom (FDM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FDM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FDM to VND
₫296.90714515
|1 FDM to AUD
A$0.0171498712
|1 FDM to GBP
￡0.0083492794
|1 FDM to EUR
€0.0095903885
|1 FDM to USD
$0.01128281
|1 FDM to MYR
RM0.0479519425
|1 FDM to TRY
₺0.453568962
|1 FDM to JPY
¥1.65857307
|1 FDM to RUB
₽0.8818644296
|1 FDM to INR
₹0.9699831757
|1 FDM to IDR
Rp181.9807809743
|1 FDM to KRW
₩15.5624926611
|1 FDM to PHP
₱0.6396224989
|1 FDM to EGP
￡E.0.5587247512
|1 FDM to BRL
R$0.0628452517
|1 FDM to CAD
C$0.0153446216
|1 FDM to BDT
৳1.3715383836
|1 FDM to NGN
₦17.2783824059
|1 FDM to UAH
₴0.4712829737
|1 FDM to VES
Bs1.28624034
|1 FDM to CLP
$10.78636636
|1 FDM to PKR
Rs3.2089439921
|1 FDM to KZT
₸5.8948169126
|1 FDM to THB
฿0.3659015283
|1 FDM to TWD
NT$0.3300221925
|1 FDM to AED
د.إ0.0414079127
|1 FDM to CHF
Fr0.0089134199
|1 FDM to HKD
HK$0.0884572304
|1 FDM to MAD
.د.م0.10154529
|1 FDM to MXN
$0.2107628908
|1 FDM to PLN
zł0.0411822565
|1 FDM to RON
лв0.0490802235
|1 FDM to SEK
kr0.1082021479
|1 FDM to BGN
лв0.0188422927
|1 FDM to HUF
Ft3.866618987
|1 FDM to CZK
Kč0.2384057753
|1 FDM to KWD
د.ك0.00344125705
|1 FDM to ILS
₪0.0376845854