Froggies Price (FRGST)
The live price of Froggies (FRGST) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.35K USD. FRGST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Froggies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Froggies price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 31.91T USD
During today, the price change of Froggies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Froggies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Froggies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Froggies to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Froggies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-0.00%
-4.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Froggies Token is created for the community, where we together as one build on a stable and vibrant token. We reward our holders, while building towards more utility and usability for everybody. Play to earn, buy to burn, hold to get rewarded, and utility that will make Froggies Token an interesting option for the now and the future to come. Read our roadmap and see what will bring Froggies Token and its Community to a higher level. To the Moon and Never Back
