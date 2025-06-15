Gaia Price (SN57)
The live price of Gaia (SN57) today is 3.89 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.91M USD. SN57 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gaia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gaia price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.26M USD
During today, the price change of Gaia to USD was $ -0.011903690085086.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gaia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gaia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gaia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.011903690085086
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gaia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
-0.30%
+30.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A mixture-of-experts platform for geospatial data analysis on Bittensor.
