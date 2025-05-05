Galaxia Price (GXA)
The live price of Galaxia (GXA) today is 0.00225711 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.66M USD. GXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Galaxia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Galaxia price change within the day is +20.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.95B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GXA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Galaxia to USD was $ +0.00038766.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Galaxia to USD was $ -0.0000286314.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Galaxia to USD was $ -0.0004526306.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Galaxia to USD was $ -0.0015301126057359057.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00038766
|+20.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000286314
|-1.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004526306
|-20.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015301126057359057
|-40.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Galaxia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+20.74%
-5.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GALAXIA(GXA) aims to GALAXIA builds a virtuous cycle ecosystem to provide a sustainable web 3.0 blockchain platform environment by providing services at low cost and implementing fast and transparent processes. GALAXIA provides users with integrated platform operation, online/offline expansion of the real economy, and transparent processing through blockchain technology for a virtuous cycle ecosystem. In addition, through financial services to be added in the future, GALAXIA will provide scalability and high interoperability to provide user convenience.
|1 GXA to VND
₫59.39584965
|1 GXA to AUD
A$0.0034985205
|1 GXA to GBP
￡0.0016928325
|1 GXA to EUR
€0.0019862568
|1 GXA to USD
$0.00225711
|1 GXA to MYR
RM0.0096378597
|1 GXA to TRY
₺0.0868084506
|1 GXA to JPY
¥0.3268746702
|1 GXA to RUB
₽0.1871821323
|1 GXA to INR
₹0.1907709372
|1 GXA to IDR
Rp37.0017973584
|1 GXA to KRW
₩3.1612179816
|1 GXA to PHP
₱0.125269605
|1 GXA to EGP
￡E.0.1145031903
|1 GXA to BRL
R$0.0127526715
|1 GXA to CAD
C$0.0031148118
|1 GXA to BDT
৳0.275141709
|1 GXA to NGN
₦3.6287783181
|1 GXA to UAH
₴0.093895776
|1 GXA to VES
Bs0.19862568
|1 GXA to PKR
Rs0.6363244512
|1 GXA to KZT
₸1.1688669846
|1 GXA to THB
฿0.074710341
|1 GXA to TWD
NT$0.0693158481
|1 GXA to AED
د.إ0.0082835937
|1 GXA to CHF
Fr0.0018508302
|1 GXA to HKD
HK$0.0174926025
|1 GXA to MAD
.د.م0.0209008386
|1 GXA to MXN
$0.0441942138