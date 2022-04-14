ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Gimo Staked 0G price today is 1.17 USD.ST0G market cap is 16,791,711 USD. Track real-time ST0G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Gimo Staked 0G price today is 1.17 USD.ST0G market cap is 16,791,711 USD. Track real-time ST0G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ST0G

ST0G Price Info

What is ST0G

ST0G Official Website

ST0G Tokenomics

ST0G Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Gimo Staked 0G Logo

Gimo Staked 0G Price (ST0G)

Unlisted

1 ST0G to USD Live Price:

$1.17
$1.17$1.17
-2.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:29:06 (UTC+8)

Gimo Staked 0G Price Today

The live Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) price today is $ 1.17, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST0G to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per ST0G.

Gimo Staked 0G currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,791,711, with a circulating supply of 14.30M ST0G. During the last 24 hours, ST0G traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.835322.

In short-term performance, ST0G moved +0.09% in the last hour and +21.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Market Information

$ 16.79M
$ 16.79M$ 16.79M

--
----

$ 16.79M
$ 16.79M$ 16.79M

14.30M
14.30M 14.30M

14,300,251.53397825
14,300,251.53397825 14,300,251.53397825

The current Market Cap of Gimo Staked 0G is $ 16.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ST0G is 14.30M, with a total supply of 14300251.53397825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.79M.

Gimo Staked 0G Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17
24H Low
$ 1.23
$ 1.23$ 1.23
24H High

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

$ 1.23
$ 1.23$ 1.23

$ 3.34
$ 3.34$ 3.34

$ 0.835322
$ 0.835322$ 0.835322

+0.09%

-2.21%

+21.81%

+21.81%

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gimo Staked 0G to USD was $ -0.026628211010366.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gimo Staked 0G to USD was $ -0.0769483260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gimo Staked 0G to USD was $ -0.0265712850.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gimo Staked 0G to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.026628211010366-2.21%
30 Days$ -0.0769483260-6.57%
60 Days$ -0.0265712850-2.27%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Gimo Staked 0G

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ST0G in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gimo Staked 0G could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gimo Staked 0G will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ST0G price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Gimo Staked 0G Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Resource

Official Website

About Gimo Staked 0G

What is the live trading price of Gimo Staked 0G today?

The current trading price of Gimo Staked 0G stands at ₹105.1562245303674000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for ST0G?

ST0G recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Gimo Staked 0G?

In the last 24 hours, Gimo Staked 0G has seen a price movement of -2.21%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Gimo Staked 0G traded in today?

Within the past day, Gimo Staked 0G fluctuated between ₹105.1562245303674000 and ₹110.5488514293606000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gimo Staked 0G

How much will 1 Gimo Staked 0G be worth in 2030?
If Gimo Staked 0G were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Gimo Staked 0G prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:29:06 (UTC+8)

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Gimo Staked 0G

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.8000
$5.8000$5.8000

+7,633.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.527
$2.527$2.527

+152.70%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.88
$120.88$120.88

+72.68%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03102
$0.03102$0.03102

+6.41%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.8000
$5.8000$5.8000

+7,633.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002367
$0.0000000000000000002367$0.0000000000000000002367

+215.60%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.527
$2.527$2.527

+152.70%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001975
$0.0000000000000001975$0.0000000000000001975

+146.87%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001182
$0.00001182$0.00001182

+66.01%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.