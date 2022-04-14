Gimo Staked 0G Price Today

The live Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) price today is $ 1.17, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current ST0G to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per ST0G.

Gimo Staked 0G currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,791,711, with a circulating supply of 14.30M ST0G. During the last 24 hours, ST0G traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.835322.

In short-term performance, ST0G moved +0.09% in the last hour and +21.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gimo Staked 0G (ST0G) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.79M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.79M Circulation Supply 14.30M Total Supply 14,300,251.53397825

