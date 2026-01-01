Gittensor Price Today

The live Gittensor (SN74) price today is $ 1.69, with a 4.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN74 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.69 per SN74.

Gittensor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,271,211, with a circulating supply of 3.12M SN74. During the last 24 hours, SN74 traded between $ 1.67 (low) and $ 1.77 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.89, while the all-time low was $ 1.2.

In short-term performance, SN74 moved -0.55% in the last hour and +2.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gittensor (SN74) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.27M$ 5.27M $ 5.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.27M$ 5.27M $ 5.27M Circulation Supply 3.12M 3.12M 3.12M Total Supply 3,118,778.18002893 3,118,778.18002893 3,118,778.18002893

The current Market Cap of Gittensor is $ 5.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN74 is 3.12M, with a total supply of 3118778.18002893. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.27M.