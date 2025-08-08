Glidr Price (GLIDR)
Glidr (GLIDR) is currently trading at 1.11 USD with a market cap of $ 62.09K USD. GLIDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GLIDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLIDR price information.
During today, the price change of Glidr to USD was $ +0.00252488.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glidr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glidr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glidr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00252488
|+0.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Glidr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.23%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Glidr is a universal, modular Web3 infrastructure layer designed to simplify blockchain adoption across gaming, creator economies, social applications, and consumer tools. By abstracting blockchain complexities and offering seamless fiat/crypto integration, Glidr enables developers to build decentralized, user-centric applications with minimal friction. Initially focused on lowering the entry barrier for game developers, Glidr has evolved into a general-purpose infrastructure suite that includes account abstraction, programmable asset issuance, zk-proof support, and programmable smart locks. These building blocks empower developers to deliver secure, scalable, and user-friendly experiences across a variety of Web3 verticals.
Understanding the tokenomics of Glidr (GLIDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLIDR token's extensive tokenomics now!
