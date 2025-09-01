GoonFi (GF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.26% Price Change (1D) -7.43% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

GoonFi (GF) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GF traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GF's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GF has changed by +1.26% over the past hour, -7.43% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GoonFi (GF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.07K$ 13.07K $ 13.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.07K$ 13.07K $ 13.07K Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Total Supply 999,683,492.860367 999,683,492.860367 999,683,492.860367

The current Market Cap of GoonFi is $ 13.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GF is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999683492.860367. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.07K.