gSNAKE Price (GSNAKE)
The live price of gSNAKE (GSNAKE) today is 49.94 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 354.78K USD. GSNAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key gSNAKE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- gSNAKE price change within the day is -11.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.09K USD
During today, the price change of gSNAKE to USD was $ -6.52767129972387.
In the past 30 days, the price change of gSNAKE to USD was $ -31.6435471220.
In the past 60 days, the price change of gSNAKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of gSNAKE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -6.52767129972387
|-11.56%
|30 Days
|$ -31.6435471220
|-63.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of gSNAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-11.56%
-10.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Snake Finance is a seigniorage protocol operating on Sonic Chain that uses algorithmic mechanisms to maintain a target mirrored value between SNAKE and S tokens. The protocol employs a dual-token system (SNAKE and gSNAKE) alongside a Peg Stability Module (PSM) and NEST emissions system for managing token supply and distribution. The platform implements governance mechanisms through gSNAKE holdings and plans to participate in future gauge voting systems across the Sonic ecosystem, allowing for community-driven protocol development
