Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI) Information haSUI stands for Haedal staked SUI, it is minted when you stake SUI via Haedal.This is a yield bearing token which represents your ownership of the SUI staked via Haedal.As the staking pool earns validator rewards for securing the Sui network, the value of haSUI will appreciate vs SUI. haSUI will have all primary utilities of SUI, and is usable across the Sui ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.haedal.xyz/ Buy HASUI Now!

Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 46.98M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 172.17M All-Time High: $ 5.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.480968 Current Price: $ 3.66 Learn more about Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI) price

Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Haedal Staked SUI (HASUI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HASUI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HASUI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HASUI's tokenomics, explore HASUI token's live price!

