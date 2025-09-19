Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 57.44 $ 57.44 $ 57.44 24H Low $ 59.57 $ 59.57 $ 59.57 24H High 24H Low $ 57.44$ 57.44 $ 57.44 24H High $ 59.57$ 59.57 $ 59.57 All Time High $ 59.64$ 59.64 $ 59.64 Lowest Price $ 54.57$ 54.57 $ 54.57 Price Change (1H) -0.20% Price Change (1D) -1.41% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) real-time price is $58.07. Over the past 24 hours, HAKHYPE traded between a low of $ 57.44 and a high of $ 59.57, showing active market volatility. HAKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.64, while its all-time low price is $ 54.57.

In terms of short-term performance, HAKHYPE has changed by -0.20% over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.96M$ 2.96M $ 2.96M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.96M$ 2.96M $ 2.96M Circulation Supply 51.08K 51.08K 51.08K Total Supply 51,104.4912328546 51,104.4912328546 51,104.4912328546

The current Market Cap of Harmonix kHYPE is $ 2.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 51.08K, with a total supply of 51104.4912328546. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.96M.