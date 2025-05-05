Hermes Protocol Price (HERMES)
The live price of Hermes Protocol (HERMES) today is 0.0026293 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 570.85K USD. HERMES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hermes Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hermes Protocol price change within the day is -3.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 217.17M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HERMES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HERMES price information.
During today, the price change of Hermes Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hermes Protocol to USD was $ +0.0030545569.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hermes Protocol to USD was $ +0.0020038195.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hermes Protocol to USD was $ +0.00013551034209788.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.17%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0030545569
|+116.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020038195
|+76.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00013551034209788
|+5.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hermes Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-3.17%
+21.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens. What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets. History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022. What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience: - Bridge-less omnichain environment, powered with concentrated (Uni V3) and unified liquidity. - Decentralized Uniswap V3 Liquidity Management. - Uniswap V3 Liquidity Incentives. - Refined ve(3,3), becoming a fungible ERC-4626 - Improved UX and UI - Omnichain Yield marketplace What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HERMES to VND
₫69.1900295
|1 HERMES to AUD
A$0.004049122
|1 HERMES to GBP
￡0.001971975
|1 HERMES to EUR
€0.002313784
|1 HERMES to USD
$0.0026293
|1 HERMES to MYR
RM0.011227111
|1 HERMES to TRY
₺0.101201757
|1 HERMES to JPY
¥0.380591175
|1 HERMES to RUB
₽0.218047849
|1 HERMES to INR
₹0.222228436
|1 HERMES to IDR
Rp43.103271792
|1 HERMES to KRW
₩3.682492408
|1 HERMES to PHP
₱0.14592615
|1 HERMES to EGP
￡E.0.133515854
|1 HERMES to BRL
R$0.014855545
|1 HERMES to CAD
C$0.003628434
|1 HERMES to BDT
৳0.32051167
|1 HERMES to NGN
₦4.227151903
|1 HERMES to UAH
₴0.10937888
|1 HERMES to VES
Bs0.2313784
|1 HERMES to PKR
Rs0.741252256
|1 HERMES to KZT
₸1.361609298
|1 HERMES to THB
฿0.08702983
|1 HERMES to TWD
NT$0.080745803
|1 HERMES to AED
د.إ0.009649531
|1 HERMES to CHF
Fr0.002156026
|1 HERMES to HKD
HK$0.020377075
|1 HERMES to MAD
.د.م0.024347318
|1 HERMES to MXN
$0.051481694