The live HONO Protocol price today is 58.47 USD.HONO market cap is 99,509 USD. Track real-time HONO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About HONO

HONO Price Info

What is HONO

HONO Whitepaper

HONO Official Website

HONO Tokenomics

HONO Price Forecast

HONO Protocol Logo

HONO Protocol Price (HONO)

Unlisted

1 HONO to USD Live Price:

$58.47
$58.47
0.00%1D
USD
HONO Protocol (HONO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:29:27 (UTC+8)

HONO Protocol Price Today

The live HONO Protocol (HONO) price today is $ 58.47, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HONO to USD conversion rate is $ 58.47 per HONO.

HONO Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 99,509, with a circulating supply of 1.70K HONO. During the last 24 hours, HONO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 80.28, while the all-time low was $ 57.79.

In short-term performance, HONO moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HONO Protocol (HONO) Market Information

$ 99.51K
$ 99.51K

--
--

$ 99.51K
$ 99.51K

1.70K
1.70K

1,702.017568940677
1,702.017568940677

The current Market Cap of HONO Protocol is $ 99.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HONO is 1.70K, with a total supply of 1702.017568940677. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.51K.

HONO Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 80.28
$ 80.28

$ 57.79
$ 57.79

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

HONO Protocol (HONO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ -3.1107443280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ -13.6782086850.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -3.1107443280-5.32%
60 Days$ -13.6782086850-23.39%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for HONO Protocol

HONO Protocol (HONO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HONO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HONO Protocol (HONO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of HONO Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price HONO Protocol will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for HONO price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking HONO Protocol Price Prediction.

What is HONO Protocol (HONO)

HONO Protocol is building the foundation for growth-backed liquidity in DeFi. Every HONO token is fully collateralized by yield-bearing staked ETH (wstETH) and designed to steadily appreciate in value while maintaining stability. Instead of being a static store of value like traditional stablecoins, HONO turns liquidity into an active, compounding asset that grows through staking yield, trading fees, and protocol income. It enables a sustainable liquidity layer where value creation is continuous, transparent, and tied directly to real on-chain activity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HONO Protocol (HONO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About HONO Protocol

What is today's price of HONO Protocol (HONO)?

The live price is ₹5255.1149130688734000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HONO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HONO is 1702.017568940677, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own HONO Protocol?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HONO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of HONO Protocol today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹8943581.83486523898000, positioning HONO Protocol at rank #6984 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HONO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of HONO Protocol?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HONO Protocol

How much will 1 HONO Protocol be worth in 2030?
If HONO Protocol were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential HONO Protocol prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:29:27 (UTC+8)

HONO Protocol (HONO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about HONO Protocol

$0.00000

$5.8000

$2.526

$120.86

$0.03085

$5.8000

$0.0000000000000000002300

$2.526

$0.0000000000000001993

$0.00001200

