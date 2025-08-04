HOODOG Price (HOODOG)
HOODOG (HOODOG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 9.12K USD. HOODOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HOODOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOODOG price information.
During today, the price change of HOODOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HOODOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HOODOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HOODOG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HOODOG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.81%
-41.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HOODOG is the latest meme coin to hit the Ethereum blockchain, bringing a fresh, playful twist to the crypto world. Inspired by the iconic "dog in the hood" meme, HOODOG blends fun and community-driven innovation with a mission to support its companion, DOGWIF. Designed as an Ethereum-based counterpart to the popular WIF token, HOODOG harnesses the power of memes while offering a platform for its community to grow and thrive. By leveraging the vast potential of Ethereum, HOODOG is more than just a meme—it’s a movement that embodies the spirit of collaboration and the cultural impact of meme-driven currencies. With the backing of a supportive and passionate community, HOODOG aims to carve out its own niche within the ever-evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi). It welcomes all the dog meme lovers on crypto.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HOODOG (HOODOG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOODOG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
