Human 300 Price (HUMAN)
Human 300 (HUMAN) is currently trading at 0.00125497 USD with a market cap of $ 1.13M USD. HUMAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HUMAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUMAN price information.
During today, the price change of Human 300 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Human 300 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Human 300 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Human 300 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Human 300: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+3.83%
-22.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising. Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls. But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless. They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us. Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete. Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world. The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model. $HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture. We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored. Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless. Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm. Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance. The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away. The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything. The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths. Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable. The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
|1 HUMAN to VND
₫33.02453555
|1 HUMAN to AUD
A$0.0019326538
|1 HUMAN to GBP
￡0.0009412275
|1 HUMAN to EUR
€0.0010792742
|1 HUMAN to USD
$0.00125497
|1 HUMAN to MYR
RM0.0053085231
|1 HUMAN to TRY
₺0.0510521796
|1 HUMAN to JPY
¥0.18448059
|1 HUMAN to ARS
ARS$1.6959037095
|1 HUMAN to RUB
₽0.0998077641
|1 HUMAN to INR
₹0.1093957349
|1 HUMAN to IDR
Rp20.5732753968
|1 HUMAN to KRW
₩1.7381836488
|1 HUMAN to PHP
₱0.0721858744
|1 HUMAN to EGP
￡E.0.0601381624
|1 HUMAN to BRL
R$0.0069525338
|1 HUMAN to CAD
C$0.0017193089
|1 HUMAN to BDT
৳0.1514999784
|1 HUMAN to NGN
₦1.8985813645
|1 HUMAN to UAH
₴0.0517926119
|1 HUMAN to VES
Bs0.15436131
|1 HUMAN to CLP
$1.2173209
|1 HUMAN to PKR
Rs0.3516300443
|1 HUMAN to KZT
₸0.672538423
|1 HUMAN to THB
฿0.0407363262
|1 HUMAN to TWD
NT$0.0374483048
|1 HUMAN to AED
د.إ0.0046057399
|1 HUMAN to CHF
Fr0.001003976
|1 HUMAN to HKD
HK$0.0098389648
|1 HUMAN to MAD
.د.م0.0113449288
|1 HUMAN to MXN
$0.0236310851
|1 HUMAN to PLN
zł0.0046182896
|1 HUMAN to RON
лв0.0054967686
|1 HUMAN to SEK
kr0.0121104605
|1 HUMAN to BGN
лв0.0021083496
|1 HUMAN to HUF
Ft0.4315465339
|1 HUMAN to CZK
Kč0.0266304634
|1 HUMAN to KWD
د.ك0.00038025591
|1 HUMAN to ILS
₪0.0042794477