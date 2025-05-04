Huobi BTC Price (HBTC)
The live price of Huobi BTC (HBTC) today is 7,574.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.34M USD. HBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Huobi BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Huobi BTC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 969.49 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Huobi BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Huobi BTC to USD was $ -513.2408277420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Huobi BTC to USD was $ -125.3254119520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Huobi BTC to USD was $ +1,633.96474389668.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -513.2408277420
|-6.77%
|60 Days
|$ -125.3254119520
|-1.65%
|90 Days
|$ +1,633.96474389668
|+27.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Huobi BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC)token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.
