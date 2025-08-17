HypeFun Price (HYFU)
-0.26%
-46.21%
--
--
HypeFun (HYFU) real-time price is $0.00008564. Over the past 24 hours, HYFU traded between a low of $ 0.0000851 and a high of $ 0.00015923, showing active market volatility. HYFU's all-time high price is $ 0.00017933, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000851.
In terms of short-term performance, HYFU has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -46.21% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of HypeFun is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYFU is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.64K.
During today, the price change of HypeFun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HypeFun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HypeFun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HypeFun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-46.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Bringing Your Memes To Life HypeFun.ai is the first AI Meme LaunchPad on HyperEvm. It allows you to launch your Meme Token & AI Agent IN SECONDS, with ZERO coding experience. About HypeFun ost projects today like VIRTUALS aim to create helpful AI agents that will change the world. But let’s be real: AI is still in its infancy. As proven by AI16Z’s underwhelming response, the world isn’t quite ready for AI agents to run our lives. But you know what AI is ready for? Causing absolute chaos, laughter, and hype in the world of memes. Just like Veo3 lets creators produce hilarious AI-generated videos for X, we’re starting with something equally fun and viral: AI-powered meme personalities. With a simple chatbot interface similar to Character.ai users can chat with their favorite memes, push their boundaries, jailbreak them, and create screenshot-worthy moments to share on X. The goal? Pure memetic entertainment. Next, we’ll bring these AI memes into your communities with integrations for X, Discord, and Telegram, so every meme community whether it’s Hypurr, Doge, or an up-and-coming Pepe variant can interact with its own meme mascot in real time. The Target? Every meme community in crypto.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will HypeFun (HYFU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HypeFun (HYFU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HypeFun.
Check the HypeFun price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of HypeFun (HYFU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HYFU token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-16 16:39:00
|Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
|08-15 15:35:00
|Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
|08-15 11:48:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.