Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) Price Information (USD)

Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) real-time price is $5.08. Over the past 24 hours, STAPT traded between a low of $ 4.96 and a high of $ 5.12, showing active market volatility. STAPT's all-time high price is $ 5.12, while its all-time low price is $ 4.95.

In terms of short-term performance, STAPT has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, +2.16% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperion Staked Aptos (STAPT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Hyperion Staked Aptos is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAPT is 211.50K, with a total supply of 13322864.99131802. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.27M.