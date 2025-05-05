What is Ikigai (IKIGAI)

It's a new meta, but it's a good meta! Ikigai is not just a meme; it's a meme with a purpose. Ikigai refers to the things that make one feel like life is worth living. When you feel overwhelmed in this big world, remember that it could be just the little things that make life worth living. If you are fed up with memes without purpose and with rugs and scams, then you have to experience how it feels to be in a positive community. See the difference for yourself by spending some time with the Ikigai community, and then decide if you want to be a part of it.

