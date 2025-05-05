Infinity PAD Price (IPAD)
The live price of Infinity PAD (IPAD) today is 0.00036592 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 365.92K USD. IPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinity PAD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infinity PAD price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Infinity PAD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinity PAD to USD was $ -0.0000130099.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinity PAD to USD was $ -0.0000622146.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinity PAD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000130099
|-3.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000622146
|-17.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinity PAD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.02%
-0.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinity Pad is the dominant launchpad on BSC, with built-in compliance, fiat support, audited contracts, trustless escrow, & many liquidity supporting tools. Infinity Pad is founded by market-leading KOLs, and is powered by DAO Maker's Chainmaker Kit, giving it access to 300,000+ users from day 1
