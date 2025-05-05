JailbreakMe Price (JAIL)
The live price of JailbreakMe (JAIL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 374.04K USD. JAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JailbreakMe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JailbreakMe price change within the day is -1.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
During today, the price change of JailbreakMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JailbreakMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JailbreakMe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JailbreakMe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JailbreakMe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-1.52%
-12.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first open source, fairly launched dApp where organizations test their AI models while users earn rewards for finding weaknesses and jailbreaking them 🏆 $JAIL tokens are designed to be the native currency of the JailbreakMe dApp, serving as the backbone of the platform's economy. While the full utility of $JAIL tokens will roll out in future updates, the groundwork is being laid to ensure their value and relevance within the ecosystem.
