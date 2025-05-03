JETT CRYPTO Price (JETT)
The live price of JETT CRYPTO (JETT) today is 0.236054 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.52M USD. JETT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JETT CRYPTO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- JETT CRYPTO price change within the day is -0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JETT to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of JETT CRYPTO to USD was $ -0.0005050403267526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JETT CRYPTO to USD was $ -0.1355093480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JETT CRYPTO to USD was $ -0.1322626613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JETT CRYPTO to USD was $ -0.3156603674108002.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0005050403267526
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1355093480
|-57.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1322626613
|-56.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3156603674108002
|-57.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of JETT CRYPTO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.21%
+1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jett is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency designed to decentralize finance and empower users with greater control over their financial future. The primary objective of launching Jett Coin is to support and advance space exploration efforts. Decentralization: Our mission is to decentralize financial systems, breaking down barriers and providing equal access to financial opportunities for everyone.
|1 JETT to VND
₫6,211.76101
|1 JETT to AUD
A$0.3658837
|1 JETT to GBP
￡0.1770405
|1 JETT to EUR
€0.20772752
|1 JETT to USD
$0.236054
|1 JETT to MYR
RM1.00795058
|1 JETT to TRY
₺9.10460278
|1 JETT to JPY
¥34.2042246
|1 JETT to RUB
₽19.53110796
|1 JETT to INR
₹19.97725002
|1 JETT to IDR
Rp3,869.73708576
|1 JETT to KRW
₩330.60779024
|1 JETT to PHP
₱13.13876564
|1 JETT to EGP
￡E.11.98210104
|1 JETT to BRL
R$1.3337051
|1 JETT to CAD
C$0.32575452
|1 JETT to BDT
৳28.7749826
|1 JETT to NGN
₦378.29069824
|1 JETT to UAH
₴9.8198464
|1 JETT to VES
Bs20.300644
|1 JETT to PKR
Rs66.54834368
|1 JETT to KZT
₸121.48755164
|1 JETT to THB
฿7.8133874
|1 JETT to TWD
NT$7.24921834
|1 JETT to AED
د.إ0.86631818
|1 JETT to CHF
Fr0.19356428
|1 JETT to HKD
HK$1.8294185
|1 JETT to MAD
.د.م2.18586004
|1 JETT to MXN
$4.62193732