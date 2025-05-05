Kakaxa Price (KAKAXA)
The live price of Kakaxa (KAKAXA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 68.28K USD. KAKAXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kakaxa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kakaxa price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 99.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAKAXA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAKAXA price information.
During today, the price change of Kakaxa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kakaxa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kakaxa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kakaxa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kakaxa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩 While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin. So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale. 📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON. Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool. $KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩 While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin. So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale. 📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON. Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool. How much are you willing to believe in shit? Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE. 100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks. ‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back. Tokenomics: Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10% You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about to find out😏 While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin. So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale. 📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON. Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool. How much are you willing to believe in shit? Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE. 100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks. ‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back. Tokenomics: Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10% You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about
