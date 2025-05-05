Kangal Price (KANGAL)
The live price of Kangal (KANGAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 114.87K USD. KANGAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kangal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kangal price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Kangal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kangal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kangal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kangal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kangal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.11%
+0.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KANGAL is the governance and value token of the Kangal dApps ecosystem. KANGAL holders are the stakeholders of the Kangal DAO and can create and vote on proposals that shape up the future of the project. KANGAL staking will be the only way to mint the utility token $TEAK which will power the dApps ecosystem that will start with decentralized applications built by the core team and eventually the platform will turn into a dAppStore where other developers, teams, or companies will be able to submit and publish their dApps. One of the first dApps of the platform will be an NFT drops platform which will eventually turn into a full-fledged NFT marketplace.
